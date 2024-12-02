George Osborne launches Innovate Finance trade body - the new voice of UK fintech

The organization was established to promote the interests of the UK’s rapidly growing financial technology (fintech) sector. The body pledges to accelerate the UKs position in the global financial services sector by directly supporting the next era of technology-led financial services innovators – whether they be young start-ups or established industry players. Innovate Finance aims to be the voice of a new movement that believes in the transformative power of technology to improve every aspect of banking, finance and commerce.

The organisation has more than 50 founding members and will provide a single point of access to key industry influencers, clients, technologies, talent, finance and international marketplaces. Members are currently comprised of pre-revenue startups and multinational corporations across the insurance, retail and investment banking, technology, payments, remittance, crowdfunding and alternative finance sectors, among others.

Innovate Finance is supported by the City of London Corporation, as lead sponsor. The Canary Wharf Group is a founding sponsor committing funding and high-tech office and events space. The body is led by CEO Claire Cockerton, with a Board of Directors that includes fintech leaders such as Nick Hungerford of Nutmeg, Justin Fitzpatrick of DueDil, and Alastair Lukies of Monitise, who will serve as the organisation’s Non-Executive Chairman. An Advisory Council of industry experts includes Eric Van der Kleij, Head of Level39 Technology Accelerator and Nadeem Shaikh of Anthemis Group, among others.

