Based in Singapore, Keppel Logistics is a contract logistics specialist with close to 500 employees. Active throughout Asia-Pacific, it operates circa 200,000m2 of warehouse space across Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, which will complement GEODIS’ existing high-tech facilities, including its chemical, ambient temperature, and temperature-controlled storage.

The new combined capabilities will deliver holistic supply chain services to customers. In particular, this acquisition will bolster both B2C and B2B ecommerce channel management offerings, integrating Keppel Logistics’ UrbanFox platform in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam with GEODIS’ own controlled airfreight network as well as its sea freight, and road transport connections across Asia-Pacific, ensuring that customers in every corner of the region will be able to seamlessly transport goods to and from most parts of the globe.

This acquisition will provide GEODIS’ customers with end-to-end logistics solutions, from warehousing to last mile delivery, as well as proprietary software centralising inventory across multiple channels to overcome short fulfilment lead times, handle high volumes of orders during peak seasons, and elevate their go-to-market strategy.