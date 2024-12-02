Genting Hong Kong, Wirecard partner for new on board payment experience

The system will be implemented on board of Dream Cruises’ World Dream and Genting Dream, and will be launched on Star Cruises’ SuperStar Virgo.

Using the Quick Pay Self-Checkout System on board, Dream Cruises guests will be able to control their own finances during their voyage including setting up pre-authorised spending limits, managing accounts for friends and family, monitoring consumption during the trip and settling their bill at the end of their journey. With the application, guests can also set up pre-authorised spending amounts for themselves and for family members/travelling companions to help manage expenses while on board.

Passengers can set up their Quick Pay by scanning QR codes available during check-in or in their cabins or by connecting onto the on board ship internet network and selecting the Quick Pay option. A wide range of payment choices are available including Alipay, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Union Pay, with more methods to be added in the future.

To settle their account, guests can opt to Auto Pay as part of the pre-authorisation function for a hands free express check-out or they can choose to manually pay any outstanding charges by using the Pay Now function.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.