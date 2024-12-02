Genpact to help McKesson boost its finance operating model

The expanded relationship will accelerate McKesson’s operating model and cost structure program redesign, which will be jointly implemented. McKesson’s vision and operational excellence, combined with Genpact’s operations optimisation experience, will simplify and standardize finance processes while deploying leading-edge technologies that will drive improved effectiveness, efficiency and savings.

This partnership, in combination with other finance operating initiatives, will supposedly accelerate McKesson’s multi-year strategic growth initiative, contributing up to one-quarter of their previously announced annual gross pre-tax savings of USD 300 million to USD 400 million.

In its work with McKesson, Genpact will leverage digitally-enabled solutions, including the targeted deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and other technologies to drive innovation, greater effectiveness and efficiencies in McKesson’s order to cash, record to report, contract management, master data management, and source to pay processes.