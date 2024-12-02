Genome partners Entrust to simplify digital payments





Genome was looking to provide an easy connection to tokenisation services of Visa VTS to enable customers’ access to their banking card in any third-party wallet. As such, by implementing the Entrust Digital Card Solution, Genome now offers their customers the ability to push the fintech’s payment card to any third-party e-wallet, of the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay.

As the world moves closer to becoming a digital-first cashless society, consumers and businesses are looking for the most fast, easy, and secure ways to pay, and banks, credit unions and fintechs alike are implementing digital-first strategies aiming to ensure that they can meet these needs and gain a top wallet position. As Genome is built on a foundation of making banking more accessible and easier to use, the company believes that by leveraging the Entrust Digital Card Solution their cardholders are given the ability to place their digital card in the third-party e-wallet of their choice, thus being enabled to pay in the way that is most convenient to them.

Entrust officials have stated in the press release that by leveraging Entrust Digital Card Solutions, Genome brings significant value to their cardholders and makes a step forward in becoming ‘top-of-wallet’, continuing to say that through this partnership the fintech is enabled to meet their digital-first needs and deliver an improved experience to the consumer.









