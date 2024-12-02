This update was designed to facilitate faster and more efficient personal and business financial transactions. The introduction of this feature aims to provide users with a seamless and cost-effective method for managing everyday payments and conducting business transactions.

In the company press release, Genome officials noted that the global trend towards instant payments is accelerating, and that the company is focused on ensuring its clients have access to fast and convenient payment options across Europe.

Cost and accessibility of SEPA Instant Transfers

The cost for SEPA Instant Transfers remains unchanged compared to regular SEPA Credit Transfers, which ensures that clients do not face additional fees for using instant payment services. The feature is readily available to all users without the need for any additional setup or customer support involvement.

Representatives from Genome further explained that SEPA Instant Transfers complement the company’s existing business tools. Recently, Genome added SWIFT and other international money transfer services for businesses, enabling transactions in 42 countries. SEPA Instant Transfers now provide another option for businesses looking for fast, cost-effective transfers within Europe.





More information about Genome

Genome is a licenced Electronic Money Institution under the supervision of the Bank of Lithuania. It offers online business account services, allowing users to open multiple dedicated accounts in various currencies, including EUR, USD, GBP, PLN, CHF, JPY, and CAD.

The platform provides options for domestic and international transfers and supports currency exchange. Genome also issues virtual and physical Visa Business cards, catering to employee payments and business expenses.