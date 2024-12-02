Genome becomes Google Pay compatible

Genome has introduced its virtual cards and physical Visa cards at the end of 2021 to extend its financial services to more people. Virtual cards exist exclusively inside the Genome portal, meaning they can’t be stolen or used by third parties. The card data is protected behind two-factor authentication and anti-fraud tools.

Genome’s virtual cards were developed as a plastic-free alternative to physical debit cards used for online purchases. Google Pay allows the cards to increase the payment range. The EMI clients can now use them at any store, restaurant, or other institution with contactless payment terminals.

Company officials stated that Google Pay services on their virtual cards allow Genome to be one step closer to their goal of providing clients with contactless payments. Not only does Genome provide services completely online, but also offers clients virtual cards equipped for seamless online and offline payments.