Cooperative banks, known in Germany as Genossenschaftsbanken or Genobanken, are credit institutions that are managed in the legal form of a cooperative corporation and belong to a cooperative banking group. The Genobanks Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken have now activated Apple Pay for credit cards that are linked to a business account. This feature was previously only accessible to private customers since April 2020.

According to a DZ Bank representative, cited by IT Finanzmagazin, the activation of business cards for mobile payment (Apple Pay iOS and PayApp Android) took place on 5 July 2022. The DZ Bank, known as Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank is the central institution within the cooperative financial sector and is responsible for all German credit cooperatives.



