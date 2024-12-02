Genesis Financial selects ACI Worldwide to power loan payments

Genesis Financial Solutions has selected ACI’s Bill Payment Engine to power its mobile, web, IVR (interactive voice response), call center and eLockbox (consolidated remittances) payment options.

ACI Worldwide provides electronic payments and banking services for almost 2,600 financial institutions, retailers and processors around the world.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has entered an agreement with Integrated Research, a provider of proactive performance management software, to make Prognosis 10 for payments available.