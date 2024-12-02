Genesis Coin launches Bitcoin ATM in Canada

The Genesis1, which is owned and operated by the crypto and digital currencies network, Logicoin, will provide Logicoins Resort Project with access for customers to a cash-in and cash-out crypto-currency ATMs, with the added support of Dogecoin and Litecoin.

The Bitcoin ATM is now operational in the city of Whistler.

Genesis Coin is a software development company focused on solutions for the crypto-currency market. The Logicoins Network brings access to crypto and digital currencies in places where exchanges regularly take place and users use booking and reservation systems.

