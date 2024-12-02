Genesis, BitGo partner for direct custody operations

BitGo has been trying to protect clients’ funds, allowing them to trade digital assets without the need for withdrawals from hard storage. As such, the new feature allows clients of the BitGo custody service to conduct, buy, and sell orders directly from the company’s cold storage. Moreover, there is no need to manage keys or move their assets, and no additional fees are required for the internal cold storage operations.

On the other hand, Genesis Global Trading, a subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group, provides over-the-counter crypto trading, which offers levels of liquidity to institutional investors. Through this partnership, BitGo custody clients will be able to execute internal settlements on the same day, powered by Genesis’ liquidity, which is based on a big network of trading partners.