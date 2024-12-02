Gemini joins Silvergate Banks payments network

As per a blog post, Gemini mentioned that the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) allows its institutional customers to deposit and withdraw US dollars to and from their Gemini account in real-time. While cryptocurrencies operate 24/7/365, fiat currencies have remained shackled to ‘banking hours’ or ‘business hours’. In this regard, SEN is an ‘important step toward changing this’.

The Block reported that SEN usage by crypto companies has increased, as the network’s trading volume grew to USD 8.6 billion in Q2 2019, more than double the volume the bank witnessed in the previous quarter.