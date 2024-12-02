Gemini expands in Australia, but not supporting its own GUSD

According to a press release shared with Cointelegraph, Australian residents can now download the Gemini mobile app on iOS or Android to trade cryptocurrencies. The list of supported digital coins includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Zcash (ZEC). Although Gemini supports six cryptos, its stablecoin Gemini dollar (GUSD) is not supported in Australia.

The news follows a recent report that Gemini founders are open to joining Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Libra.