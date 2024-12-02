Gemini adds Bitcoin Cash to its trading platform

With the addition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Gemini supports five cryptocurrencies on its crypto exchange: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), and lastly, Bitcoin Cash (BCH). However, its support for the bitcoin cash network is limited to BCH ABC, and the ticker BCH will be used for it, which means that the other fork of the BCH network, namely Bitcoin SV will not be supported on the platform.

Moreover, as per Gemini’s announcement, all BCH withdrawals from the exchange will only be valid on the ABC blockchain, and any funds sent to the platform over the Bitcoin SV blockchain will be invalid and irrecoverable.