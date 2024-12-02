Gemaltos Identity Management System to offer citizens secure identities

The company’s solutions enable public authorities to empower citizens with a trusted Foundational Identity. This system supports people identification and authentication so they can securely access online and offline services, including education or healthcare. It also proves their right to participate in elections, apply for a passport, or open a bank account. Thus, the Foundational Identity can provide the basis for issuance of digital and physical ID credentials, as well as subsequent registration with different public bodies and services. Moreover, users retain full control over their personal data, as they can choose how and when it is shared with service providers.

As Gemalto offers its Identity Management System (IDMS), authorities are provided with a fully integrated, end-to-end solution which can adapt to existing identity schemes and orchestrate its interactions. The process starts with registration of a person and capture of their biometrics. Its mobile technology ensures that coverage can reach even the most remote regions. What follows the registration is the entry onto a central database or civil registry, and the creation of a unique individual identifier.