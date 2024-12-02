Gemaltos Biometric Identification System helps Ugandan Police to fight crime

These solutions allow for the electronic collection, storage, and processing of fingerprints, palm prints, and facial captures. The goal of these is to help in identifying people and bringing offenders to justice.

Gemalto’s LiveScan solution will be deployed to the police’s various stations and courts nationwide, in order to allow the capture of biometric data, along with the subject’s picture, and biographical data. Institut des sciences du sport de l’ UNIL (ISSUL), its local partner, will assist in the installation, project support, and maintenance.

The other solution, CABIS, will enable the police to map distinct characteristics in fingerprints, palm prints, and face images. All of these will be used to accelerate the matching process, and establish evidence that will aid conviction of guilty individuals.