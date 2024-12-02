Gemalto, Vipps team up on securing digital wallets

The technology, according to a press release, will offer secure payment services to retailers, private label issuers and domestic schemes via an end-to-end secure cloud service compliant with all digital wallets.

Initially a payments service, Vipps expanded towards launching a payment solutions for person to business, online shopping, invoice and payment in stores. The company recently merged with players in payment and identification technology BankAxept and BankID and are now developing services for Norwegian and international users.

Netherlands-based Gemalto delivers software and other technologies to businesses and governments that helps them authenticate identities and protect data. Gemaltos technology spans through payment to enterprise security and the internet of things.