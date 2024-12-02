Gemalto UpTeq Multi-tenant SIM powers NFC payment in Ukraine

Working in conjunction with Kyivstar, financial institution Alfa Bank’s pilot paves the way for a full commercial launch of NFC mobile payments across Ukraine. Kyivstar is the Ukrainian business unit of VimpelCom, with a total customer base of approximately 25 million subscribers.

Gemalto’s proven UpTeq Multi-tenant SIM is set to enable payment for a host of goods and services with the tap of a smartphone. At present there are an estimated 22,000 contactless payment terminals in Ukraine.

