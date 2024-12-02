Gemalto to roll out mobile ticketing app to assists Finnish transport

Finnish users of the Helsinki transport network will be able to use their mobile phones to pay for public transport beyond the central tram and metro network, with the cost of the ticket debited to the user’s mobile phone bill at the end of the month.

The use of a mobile app complements the existing SMS tickets in use since 2006. Gemalto provides the direct billing connections to the mobile network operators over the Netsize platform.

Helsinki citizens access their mobile ticket by first downloading the Region of Helsinki ticket application on their mobile device. Then, when getting onto the bus, train, ferry, metro or tram, the user simply selects their journey from a menu, confirms the purchase and the ticket is delivered to the app. The application back-end system uses the Netsize platform to identify the user and charge them for the purchase of the ticket.

Gemalto is a global digital security solutions provider, with customers in over 180 countries.