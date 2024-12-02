Gemalto technology enables Belgian itsme app to enroll 350,000 users

itsme provides merchants, government, and financial institutions with strong, multi-factor authentication that is in line with PSD2, GDPR and is certified for eIDAS.

itsme was developed by Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of Belgium’s leading banks and mobile network operators, in close collaboration with Gemalto. It has been officially recognized by the Belgian government as a way for citizens to connect to numerous online public services, including taxation, pensions and health, as well as online banking and mobile operator services. In its first year the app is already being used widely, with the average user completing six banking transactions and three e-Government transactions each month.

The itsme app allows users to create a 100% verifiable ID to safely and easily confirm their identity and approve transactions with their mobile phone, meaning they can access services on-the-go with one single login. The seamless service grants access to a wide portfolio of services, including those related to telecoms, financials, HR, and health, without having to fill in a time-consuming form each time. itsme will also provide users in the near future with a qualified e-signature that is the legal equivalent of a handwritten signature, which they can use to easily sign documents.

Following many years of collaboration in the fields of banking and mobile payment security, Belgian Mobile ID tasked Gemalto with providing end-to-end security for the itsme app.