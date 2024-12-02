Gemalto teams up with Meetic Group to support mobile payments

The new option is available for Meetic customers on the company s online payment page, alongside existing credit and debit card facilities. Those choosing direct carrier billing are identified automatically via their mobile phone, eliminating the need to enter their number manually. Therefore, Meetic can reach customers that either do not have access to a bank card, or simply prefer paying from a mobile device via their existing phone bill.

Netsize also provides analytics (payment count, billing rate) accessible through a cloud-based platform with a web interface that allows consultation and/or extraction of reports for integration in the customers own reporting tools.

Gemalto is a global provider in digital security, with customers in over 180 countries.