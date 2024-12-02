Gemalto supplies NFC wristbands for Euro 2016 fans

Celego is based on Calypso, an international contactless standard for transport ticketing and city services. The wristband enables journeys in and around the French city of Lille as it plays host to six Euro 2016 football matches this summer. Transpole, the transport network operated by Keolis Lille, is expecting a significant increase in travelers, as the city welcomes up to 300,000 extra visitors for the tournament.

Users can hop on Lille’s bus, tram and metro services by tapping their limited edition, ‘Partenaire des Supporters’ branded wristband on a contactless reader. The wristbands have been launched to celebrate the Euro 2016 finals, but travellers will be able to use them indefinitely on Lille’s public transport system. They can be easily reloaded with the complete range of transport passes (except subscriptions) in all Transpole kiosks.