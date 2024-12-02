Gemalto selected by NTT DOCOMO for its NFC services

Gemalto is set to provide NTT DOCOMO with an end-to-end solution featuring its Allynis Trusted Service Management (TSM) service, as well as the UpTeq NFC UICC embedding both the SIM and contactless applications.

The launch is set to deliver a number of contactless services encompassing mobile payments, loyalty programs, e-ticketing and access control.

In recent news, Gemalto has entered an agreement to acquire SafeNet, a global data protection services provider, for USD 890 million, to bolster its offerings against threats such as hacking.