Gemalto receives MasterCard approval for cloud-based payments

The recent MasterCard certification encompasses Gemalto’s CBP server platforms as well as the payment software running on cardholders’ mobile phones. The solution is available as part of the company’s Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH), a full turnkey business service for financial institutions.

The certified Gemalto components perform the functions defined by MasterCard as account enablement system (AES), credentials management system (CMS), transaction management system (TMS) and mobile payment application (MPA). This completes the certification obtained in December 2015 for the SafeNet Luna EFT (electronic funds transfer) payment HSM (hardware security module) protecting the processing of payment transactions and digitization of credit card credentials.

Gemalto’s suite of products allows banks to seamlessly issue digital versions of their payment cards to their HCE-based payment apps as well as partner wallets from device manufacturers, mobile operating system providers, and mobile network operators. Issuers and processors can opt for a fully outsourced cloud service operated from Gemalto’s data centers or an on-premise instance of the platforms.