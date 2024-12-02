Gemalto predicts a next-step concept: silent authentication

In a recent article, Gemalto explains that the idea is to take biometric authentication to the next level and use hard-to-fool behavioural metrics to confirm that the person is entitled to legitimately access a building or take delivery of a product ordered online. These metrics include aspects such as how a person swipes or simply holds their smartphone, or how that person walks.

The company believes that the concept of silent authentication makes use of ‘the sensors and signals that surround us on a daily basis – Bluetooth devices and Wi-Fi networks, for example’. As such, data is compared in real-time to expected consumer patterns, which allows each individual to be securely authenticated.

As machine learning and artificial intelligence software helps determine the identity of a person via those ‘silent’ biometrics, Gemalto predicts that silent authentication using behavioural biometrics could be used to open the door of a vehicle as one approaches it, or even start the car just by sitting in the driving seat. The company continues that the idea will have a role in smart homes and the IoT as well, as when one’s smart home recognises the owner, it will be able to automatically adjust things including lights or TV channels.