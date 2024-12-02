Gemalto pilots Self Sovereign identity solution

The purpose is to enable users to prove their identity to various organisations while still keeping control over their data.

When users enroll with services from digital banking to government applications, they’re often asked to prove their identity. Trust ID is designed for these situations. Gemalto envisages the solution being used by banks for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML), by public services, mobile operators, and airlines.

According to Bertrand Knopf, EVP Banking & Payment for Gemalto, the company aims to combine digital identity solutions with blockchain, in order to address the issue posed by traditional, ‘siloed’ identity frameworks that affect the customer experience. The blockchain uses R3’s Corda technology.

The application uses an ID Wallet on a mobile phone. Users add their data, get it certified and consent to share it. Some organisations make “attestations” or certify that some part of your claim is genuine. These are encrypted and stored on the blockchain, but are not associated with the user’s name. Instead, they’re associated with the user’s identity. And it requires the user’s authorisation for any organization to access the attestations.