Gemalto partners Samsung for Samsung Pay launch in Europe

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment service that will provide acceptance with NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) working in most of merchant locations. Gemalto and Samsung are actively working with payment issuers to roll out Samsung Pay to Europe.

Gemaltos Allynis TSH is a connection that enables payment issuers to launch mobile payment services, integrating user enrollment, service installation and lifecycle management of payment credentials or tokenization services. Samsung Pay on the new Galaxy handsets benefits from a dedicated embedded secure element for storing sensitive credentials.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 14,000 employees operating out of 99 offices and 24 research and software development centers, located in 46 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In July 2015, InComm, a prepaid product and transaction services company, and Gemalto have entered a strategic agreement to provide prepaid mobile NFC payments.