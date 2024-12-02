Gemalto partners Chunghwa Telecom for its NFC services rollout in Taiwan

This commercial launch, supported by MasterCard and four Taiwanese banks, uses Gemalto`s UpTeq Multi-tenant NFC SIM and embedded software to host mobile payment and Mifare transit purse on a single card. This enables Chunghwa Telecom`s subscribers to pay for a number of goods and services, including rides on Taipei`s metro trains and buses, with a tap of their NFC phones on a contactless reader. Gemalto`s NFC SIM solution provides banking-grade security for mobile contactless transactions.

Chunghwa Telecom customers are set to be able to download a number of credit cards on their phones and then use any of them for mobile NFC payments in approximately 24,000 contactless terminals in various stores, taxis, restaurants, malls and movie theaters. They will also be able to make contactless payments for their transport and small-value purchases at some other outlets where the Mifare transit scheme is accepted.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In recent news, Gemalto has unveiled that its Allynis Trusted Service Hub is enabling the commercial rollout of Valyou, Norway`s mobile NFC payment service created by Telenor, DNB and SpareBank 1.