Gemalto offers biometric trusted ID platform for e-mobile enrollment

Called The Trusted Digital Identity Services Platform, it enables mobile network operators to process customer enrollment while complying with anti-fraud regulations. Thus, customer personal details are captured, along with biometrics, leveraging Gemalto’s portfolio of identity technologies, which includes fingerprint and facial recognition, with liveness detection.

Moreover, personal information is automatically extracted from documents in a process that minimises errors, while the information is verified by the platform in real time. Third-party information checks can also be integrated if necessary.