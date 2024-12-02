Gemalto hosted TSM service enhances mobile payment ecosystem in HK

Gemalto`s Allynis TSM has allowed Hang Seng Bank to join forces with mobile operators including HKT to enable customers to tap and pay for small value transactions via NFC-equipped devices. HKT is building upon the installed base of NFC SIM it has been deploying since H2 2013, having progressively equipped its subscribers with Gemaltos UpTeq Multi-tenant NFC SIMs.

To pay with their mobile device, customers have to download the mobile payment application on their phone and activate the service. Mobile payments are already available at approximately 3,000 merchant outlets in Hong Kong, including convenience stores, supermarkets, fast food chains, cinemas and others.

The TSM service is set to be hosted in Gemalto’s data center, which is AMEX, MasterCard and VISA certified and provides availability for payment applications. It also complies with international interoperability standards, such as Global Platform.

In recent news, Gemalto has partnered with Garanti to supply its Optelio Contactless microSD to Garanti, a financial institution in Turkey, to support their rollout of mobile contactless services.