Gemalto helps provision Hong Kongs Octopus card into Samsung Pay

Named Smart Octopus in Samsung Pay, this mobile payment service enables consumers to pay and travel by simply tapping their designated Samsung smartphones against an Octopus acceptance reader for payment or even door access.

Smart Octopus in Samsung Pay leverages Gemaltos TSH to securely digitize Octopus cards into Samsung Pay, including the transfer of the balance and any associated loyalty programs.

The Octopus card is a contactless stored value smart card commonly used to pay for public transport and purchases at more than 80,000 touchpoints in Hong Kong, including retail outlets, online shopping, recreational facilities, vending machines, and self-service kiosks. There are currently more than 34.5 million active Octopus cards and O! ePay accounts, which make more than 14.5 million transaction counts amounting to over HK USD 200 million daily.