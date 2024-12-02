Gemalto deploys prepaid EMV banking cards in South Africa

The card is certified by the major international payment schemes and accepted at any of the 240,000 EMV-compliant payment terminals and over 27,000 ATMs throughout the country.

Gemalto`s solution for Vodacom encompasses design and production of the card, as well as automatic packaging and point-of-sales delivery. The card links to M-Pesa accounts and enables users to make payments for goods and services without the need to carry cash.

The M-Pesa card is available from 8,000 Vodacom agents. Users can check current balances via the mobile wallet app and receive SMS alerts when funds are running low.

In recent news, Gemalto has unveiled that it will deliver its Sealys eID card and CoesysIssuance solution to the Ministry of Interior of Uruguay.