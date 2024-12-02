Gemalto deploys Netsize to enable SMS payments for on-street parking in Marseille

As part of the collaboration, Gemalto uses as payment element IEM’s TIMO software solution for SAGS Marseille, the body delegated to manage Marseille’s on-street car parking.

Motorists in Marseille can pay precisely for the time they spent in a parking bay, by sending an SMS when they enter and another one when they leave it. The new cashless payment service for parking is available from any type of mobile phone, without having to pre-register or download an app. Motorists text their vehicle number plate to a short code number as soon as they park. When they leave, the message ”END” is sent to the same number. Traffic wardens in the city are equipped with PDAs that enable them to verify instantly that payment has been made by entering a vehicle’s registration number into the handset.

Thus, the Netsize platform opens the gateway to a potential market of two billion consumers and three billion devices now able to perform such transactions, via 160 connected mobile networks in over 50 different countries, according to nfcworld.com.