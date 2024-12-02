Gemalto, CBP to create trial biometric boarding

Earlier in 2018, CBP participated in biometric passenger screening trials with British Airways and Lufthansa, using technology provided by Portugal-based Vision-Box. As such, Gemalto’s trial will revolve around the use of facial recognition, which will effectively replace participants’ border passes with biometrics.

Speaking about the facial recognition technology, Gemalto suggested that in the Department of Homeland Security’s Biometric Rally testing, its Live Face Identification System (LFIS) achieved a 99.44% successful acquisition rate in less five seconds. However, the company did not offer details about when the trial would launch or how long it would last. All that being said, Gemalto plans to get involved in a government project, with the CBP having extended a biometric border screening across multiple airports over the last several months, and working with various partners to expand it into adjacent areas, such as boarding.