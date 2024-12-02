Gemalto and Worldline team up for mobile payments deployment

With this agreement, the two companies will be able to offer banks an end-to-end ready-to-use and customizable service. As a result, issuers will benefit from flexibility and control of their customers’ data.

Worldline will provide tokenization, a key element of mobile payments which transforms a physical card into a digital token, via its Token Service Provider platform, while Gemalto will ensure the secured credential delivery services to embed these tokens into smartphone mobile wallets using its Allynis Trusted Services Hub. Worldline will also provide additional identity verification and other issuing-related services.

