GEMADEC, Daon offer facial recognition tech for CIMR

North Africa-based tech company GEMADEC has over 40 years of experience as an international reference for digital transformation serving the banking, postal, and government sectors, with a track record in financial and public sector identity projects. At the same time, Daon specialises in biometric identity technology, user authentication, digital onboarding, and voice biometrics.



GEMADEC implemented a life certificate digitalisation solution for CIMR. This solution is meant to provide proof of life through facial recognition tech, using Daon’s IdentityX Platform. CIMR offers its beneficiaries a mobile application called ‘CIMR DIALCOM,’ which is configured on the smartphone of the beneficiaries. Then, they can enroll autonomously through his biometric passport by following the operating mode displayed by the application, or by going directly to a CIMR agency, to carry out this operation with the help of a CIMR agent.



Thus, as the mobile application automatically captures the identity information of the biometric passport and extracts in the ID photo securely, it detects that the person is alive and verifies the pensioner’s identity, authorising the payment of the pension. Via this mobile app, GEMADEC and Daon allow CIMR to facilitate the procedure for pensioners and their payments.