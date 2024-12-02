Geidea partners with Fils





As per the information detailed in the press release, Geidea and Fils intend to allow businesses of all sizes to embed climate positivity into transactions by leveraging APIs. The collaboration underlines Geidea’s commitment to improving the digital payment landscape while also supporting the development of a more sustainable future. This aligns with Fils’ allegiance to enhance industries, including banking, travel, ecommerce, and fintech, moving them towards environmental consciousness and carbon neutrality. The strategic partnership between Geidea and Fils aims to positively impact the UAE’s digital payments sector.











Geidea – Fils collaboration objectives and capabilities

As part of the collaboration, Geidea and Fils are set to enable customers by offering estimates of carbon emissions for specific transactions leveraging the former’s payment gateways. Customers can receive insights into the carbon concentration of their actions, including flights, rides, products, and shipping, with the estimates fostering sustainability and enabling informed decision-making. After being provided with the carbon footprint insight, Geidea, via its work with Fils, allows customers to contribute to carbon credit projects directly from any product interface, simplifying the process for users to actively support a greener future and minimise their impact with every transaction.



According to Geidea’s officials, the company aims to continue to use technology to contribute to solutions and the collaboration with Fils aligns with its objective of enhancing payment services by integrating sustainability into digital transactions. Representatives from Fils underlined that the partnership with Geidea supports their company’s journey towards sustainable development in the global fintech landscape. The two companies plan to extend regionally in the UAE, solidifying both of their commitments to ESG values across strategic territories. Furthermore, by working with Geidea, Fils not only assists its environmental mission but also supports its technology and allegiance to allow transactions to have a positive impact on the planet. Both Geidea and Fils aim to increase sustainable finance while demonstrating that progress and environmental stewardship can function synergistically.





