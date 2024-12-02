Geidea offers Nayifat a full suite of POS solutions

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will provide Nayifat’s customers with a full suite of POS solutions. This will enable merchants with the ability to accept payments via many methods, including contactless cards and wearable devices through Geidea’s POS terminals and Tap-on-Phone solutions.

Additionally, merchants will be benefit from a simplified repayments solution through Geidea’s POS terminals. Going forward with the initiative, merchants will be able to allocate payments towards utilities such as their rent or maintenance of their offices, through Point-of-Sale terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue towards their payment obligations. The solution thus automates the entire process, making it seamless and secure.

Nayifat’s officials stated that this partnership will enable them to offer their SME customers with an augmented experience whenever they make payments. The Point-of-Sale financing product is set to satisfy business needs allowing companies to streamline cash flows and finances, which is the key driver for Nayifat as they go an extra mile to raise the bar for structured finance product offering, to continuously support SMEs in line with the 2030 vision.