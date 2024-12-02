



This expansion represents a milestone in Geidea's strategy to promote digital transformation within the region, providing both merchants and consumers with an advanced, secure, and simplified payment experience.

Businesses of all sizes can securely process contactless payments

Since its introduction in Saudi Arabia, Geidea has been working towards substantially improving the payment landscape by providing its SoftPOS solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This technology allows merchants to accept payments through smartphones, removing the necessity for conventional point-of-sale (POS) devices. Compliant with MPOC and CPOC standards, SoftPOS enables businesses of all sizes to securely process contactless payments directly from smartphones, upgrading payment efficiency and accessibility.

Geidea’s SoftPOS service rapidly gained popularity in Saudi Arabia, establishing a strong network of thousands of merchants throughout the Kingdom. Its success in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE has prepared an upcoming launch in Egypt, where the company intends to empower merchants with advanced payment solutions that improve business operations and offer consumers more convenient payment options.

Geidea’s SoftPOS solution is part of a broader strategy to introduce payment technologies that cater to the changing needs of modern businesses. Prioritising security, the company guarantees that all transactions are processed by the highest international standards for data protection and financial transaction safety. This commitment aligns with Geidea’s mission to deliver a secure, and future-ready payment experience for both merchants and consumers.

The company’s solutions support the digital economy by providing businesses with new methods for managing payments while upgrading the consumer experience in an increasingly cashless environment.