Merchants can integrate with QuickBooks Pro, Premier, and Enterprise accounting software as long as they are using a Windows operating system. This accounting integration can be set up to apply transactions that are swiped, accepted online, or taken via a mobile device. There is also an option of setting up recurring transactions that can sync transaction data directly into QuickBooks.

The QuickBooks plug-in GDpay offers is capable of accounting software integration. The plug-in may be used in conjunction with Apple or Android devices to take swiped payments and then download those transactions into QuickBooks.

GDpay is a privately held, self-funded ISO organization that has helped thousands of businesses in the US find payment solutions. GDpay offers credit card processing solutions ranging from traditional point of sale systems to ecommerce and mobile processing.