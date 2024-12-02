G+D supports Rabobank in creating a sustainable payments

As a co-operative agricultural bank, Rabobank works with its partners and customers to use resources consciously and to create value chains. Thus, all of its own business processes are also geared towards sustainability and introduces eco payment cards. Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) will supply the solution for this implementation, providing customised and environmentally friendly solutions, products, and services.

With G+D's Convego Recycled Cards, Rabobank contributes to a more circular economy by using cards where the relevant card body parts are made up of 100% recycled PVC layers. In the production of the cards, G+D uses renewable energy as well as environmentally friendly materials. The company has numerous card personalisation centres around the world and is represented in 33 countries, guaranteeing optimal and prompt support to internationally active banks.

Customer experience is just as important to Rabobank as environmental protection. G+D's Convego Relate Print solution, provides Rabobank with a just-in-time and on-demand management of the payment card mailing. Rabobank can thus convey targeted content and brand messages upon its customer opening the envelope containing the card. The printing of the stationery, which is also produced sustainably, is completely demand-driven.