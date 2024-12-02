G+D Mobile Security to launch cards personalisation bureau in South Africa

The new office offers companies in the financial industry in Southern and Central Africa comprehensive local services for the personalisation of payment cards. Furthermore, the new centre also provides the direct delivery of cards to end customers in individual packaging, the option of delivery tracking or Smart document generation as a service. On request, G+D Mobile Security also takes over the storage of cards and inventory management.

With the new facility, G+D Mobile Security is investing in the emerging economy of South and Central Africa and is expanding its personalisation capacities. In a first phase, the Johannesburg bureau will have a capacity of around 10 million personalised cards per year; in a second phase, this capacity will be expanded to 17 million cards per year.

The personalisation of cards and applications on a wide variety of devices is one of the core competencies of G+D Mobile Security. The company is globally present with over 20 production and personalisation sites as well as data centres.

For more information about G+D Mobile Security, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.