G+D Mobile Security to announce identity management solutions

G+D’s identity management solutions are aimed for connectivity cervice providers, device makers, the automotive industry and financial institutions in the areas of eSIM management, authentication, 5G, IoT enablement and service enablement.

The company focusses on the following products and solutions:

high-performance eSIM management solutions for connected consumer devices and industrial devices that redefine the customer journey and digitize the processes of mobile subscription activation

converged solutions combining multiple technologies such as mobile connectivity, mobile payment or transit on a single security chip

scalable, cost-efficient end-to-end solutions for 5G and the IoT to manage and secure IoT deliverables throughout their complete lifecycle

secure access and connectivity solutions for connected cars;

end-to-end secure wearable solutions for payment and other services, such as the recently introduced SwatchPAY! watch.

Giesecke & Devrient’s products, services, and solutions are used in governments, central banks, security printers, and enterprises. The company supplies banks, mobile network operators, local public transit authorities, and original equipment manufacturers with a range of end-to-end solutions, comprising of hardware, software, and services for mobile security applications, telecommunications, and electronic payments. It authenticates secure travel documents, ID systems, and healthcare cards.