G+D Mobile Security selects Zwipe to develop biometric payment device

The joint development is commencing now, and the two parties plan to announce the start of any pilot when the product is ready for trials.

Zwipe is a technology company enabling battery-less, ultra-low-power, self-contained biometric authentication solutions for payment cards, wearable devices and beyond. The company will provide the technical design and core components for integration into a wearable device with the digital security provider integrating the payment platform and personalising the product for use as a payment solution.

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company, part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. To find out more about their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.