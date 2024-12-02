G+D Mobile Security, Samsung SDS to launch mobile authentication solution

The Convego Mobile Authentication solution uses multi-factor authentication to deliver security for banks and their end customers, by verifying the users identity and securely managing those credentials throughout its lifecycle.

The solution is powered by Samsung SDS Nexsign software, and is a cost-effective solution, which relies on the users biometrics, such as fingerprint, face, and voice credentials. Supporting the customer authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) in Europe, this is also the first FIDO (Fast Identity Online) compliant solution that has been certified by both FIDO and Common Criteria.

The features of this mobile authentication implementation are meant to help combat fraud, such as liveness detection during biometric recognition and screen blurring when viewing sensitive information if another face enters the screen viewing area. Convego Mobile Authentication also offers a mobile one-time password feature, which removes the dependency on additional hardware tokens.

User identity is verified by a combination of biometric options, including facial, iris, fingerprint, and voice recognition. G+D Mobile Security has added an option to authenticate using the users existing contactless EMV card to facilitate security for higher level transactions.