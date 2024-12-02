G+D Mobile Security, IDEMIA to create the White Label Alliance

The solution will be based on White Label EMV specifications, and will enable ready-to-deploy solutions for domestic payment schemes and closed-loop worldwide. By providing global open standards that are governed by an independent body, the White Label Alliance (WLA) aims to ensure that commercial solutions can be built on these specifications enabling innovative offerings, and to ensure ready-to-deploy solutions for domestic payment schemes and closed-loop worldwide.

The WLA’s goal is to design and maintain an open, comprehensive, and standardised framework to meet the requirements of open and closed payment systems. As such, based on the EMV standard, the White Label Alliance (WLA) solution ensures scalability for all technologies: for cards, terminals, and mobile devices.