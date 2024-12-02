G+D Mobile Security, HIT team up for payment cards

Via the partnership, not only the G+D Mobile Security's EMV contactless chip technology along with their personalisation and fullfilment centers around the world will be incorporated, but also patented technology and global manufacturing will be combined to produce metal cards from HIT's manufacturing facility in the US. These cards will help financial institutions to offer affluent and high net-worth customers an exclusive ‘top-of-wallet’ payment experience.

Moreover, the portfolio includes cards with different weights and a full range of design options, including standard front and back offset printing, mechanical engraving, coloured powder coating, and 3D effects. The cards enable contactless payment.