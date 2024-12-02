G+D launches Convego Service Market for simplified card issuance

The modern payment card issuance platform Convego Service Market bundles G+D’s Convego services to simplify their use for banks and financial service providers, making it easier to access and operate intelligent solutions for a phygital customer experience that combines physical and digital offerings. After onboarding once, the unified platform allows issuers to access all relevant apps or APIs.











Streamlined card issuance solutions

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global security technology company, offers a comprehensive range of tailored solutions in its Convego portfolio, designed to meet the needs of customers at every stage of the typical payment card issuance lifecycle. These include Convego Card Credentials for digital-first card issuing, Convego eActivate for frictionless and safe card activation, and other solutions.

All of these solutions are now also available ‘as-a-Service’ on the new modular platform Convego Service Market, simplifying access to the various products and solutions and making their use more efficient. Among other features, the platform offers a quick overview of all available paytech services from G+D and how they interact. New services, products, and innovative solutions are available quickly and easily via the platform. Issuers can also use it to access test environments and request support or demos.

Developers have access to a development environment including APIs and a sandbox environment for test, provided by Convego Service Market. For issuers who prefer a less integrated approach or lack the necessary development resources, G+D also offers the option of using out-of-the-box portal applications to get started.

Officials from G+D said Convego Service Market is their latest addition to the offerings available to banks and financial service providers. With its comprehensive monitoring, analytics, management tools, and API-powered digital solutions, the platform streamlines the implementation of modern issuance solutions. It enables banks and financial service providers to deliver innovative offers tailored to their customer's needs.