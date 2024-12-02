G+D deploys Fingerprint Cards biometrics in bank card trial

The biometric card is currently being piloted by France-based bank Crédit Agricole. The cards are manufactured and customised by G+D, and feature Fingerprint Cards’ T-Shape module, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in smartcards using standard processes.

G+D representatives consider that the biometric card solutions mark an important step into a future of payment solutions that are convenient and secure. Moreover, currently there are 20 pilots of contactless biometric cards around the world using Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint technology.