GCash, Starbucks introduce new mobile payment option

With the new Scan to Pay (STP) with GCash QR, a QR scanner integrated into the coffee shop’s POS scans the GCash customer’s generated QR code, this creating a streamlined payment process.

To use STP via QR scanner, Starbucks customers need to generate a QR code through their GCash app when the barista completes taking their orders. The customer will scan the QR code to the QR scanner and will receive notification of payment via SMS while the barista will receive payment via the POS. There is no need for a QR key card or handset to receive a GCash reference number as proof of transaction.

Furthermore, Starbucks customers do not have to input the amount due for payment in their GCash app because it will be automatically deducted from their account. The partnership with Starbucks comes at the heels of the mobile wallet app’s partnership with Asia United Bank. AUB and GCash will collaborate to enable more than a million traditional and nontraditional merchants in the Philippines to accept QR code payments.

As of September 2018, Starbucks had 373 licensed stores nationwide. It opened its first branch in the Philippines in 1997, making the Philippines the third overseas market for Starbucks.